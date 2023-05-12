Lawsuit challenges legality of Ohio August special election
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-scheduled August special election now faces a legal challenge in the state’s Supreme Court.
A coalition of organizations filed a lawsuit Friday asking the justices to rule that the election is illegal.
Statehouse Republicans want voters to make it harder to change the state’s constitution. They scheduled a special election on Aug. 8 for the issue but last year they passed a law to get rid of August special elections.
Top Republicans have said they’re confident the election will hold up in court.
