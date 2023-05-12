Birthday Club
Lawsuit challenges legality of Ohio August special election

Should it be harder to change Ohio's constitution? That's the question at the center of the August special election that affects the fight for abortion access.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-scheduled August special election now faces a legal challenge in the state’s Supreme Court.

A coalition of organizations filed a lawsuit Friday asking the justices to rule that the election is illegal.

Statehouse Republicans want voters to make it harder to change the state’s constitution. They scheduled a special election on Aug. 8 for the issue but last year they passed a law to get rid of August special elections.

Top Republicans have said they’re confident the election will hold up in court.

The Mayor’s third annual luncheon to benefit the United Negro College Fund took place on May 12...
Mayor’s luncheon benefits United Negro College Fund for students
