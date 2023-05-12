Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

May 12th Weather Forecast

Rain Early Weekend, Cooler Trend Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and more humid today with a chance of rain for the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest tonight, but rain is possible Saturday morning as well. Highs will be in the low 80s today. Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Mother’s Day will be cooler with a high in the middle 60s. An isolated evening shower is possible on Sunday evening. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

May 12th Weather Forecast
May 12th Weather Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast