May 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and more humid today with a chance of rain for the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest tonight, but rain is possible Saturday morning as well. Highs will be in the low 80s today. Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Mother’s Day will be cooler with a high in the middle 60s. An isolated evening shower is possible on Sunday evening. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

