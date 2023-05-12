Mayor’s luncheon benefits United Negro College Fund for students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is raising money for the United Negro College Fund.

The Mayor’s third annual luncheon to benefit the United Negro College Fund took place on May 12 and this year, it raised over $5,000.

The bulk of the money goes to towards college scholarships for black students like Cassidy McClellan who graduated from Toledo Early College and now attends Alabama A&M University.

“I was raised to be a good scholar and shoot for the stars. One of my biggest goals was to go to a historically black university,” said McClellan. “So when I was looking, I was looking everywhere. I was looking at schools that would better me as a person financially, and I landed at Alabama A&M University where now I have scholarships.”

The 20-year-old said she was part of the UNCF K-12 Fellowship Program.

“I got to research black girls in the school system. And some of the traumas that they experience in the school system,” said McClellan.

Over 500 people attended the Mayor’s luncheon. UNCF’s Vice President of Development of the Mid Atlantic Divisions, Fred Mitchell, says the program also helps with diversity in the workforce.

“That’s part of the work that we do around the country is preparing students to go into the workplace and helping companies have a pipeline of minority students to fill their jobs,” said Mitchell.

In the last three years, Mayor Kapszukiewicz has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for minority students to go to college. McClellan says when people donate to the fund, it helps students fulfill their lifelong dreams.

“It makes us students feel great knowing that people believe in us and knowing that people believe that we can continue to do better,” said McClellan.

Owens Corning is also helping kids go to college as it announced it will be providing a $1 million scholarship over the next four years.

