Ohio BCI agents investigating area in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents spent hours investigating an area in Perrysburg Township Friday.

13abc crews saw BCI agents and Perrysburg Township Police near a home in the 29000 block of Oregon Road on Friday, not far from Owens Community College. Neighbors said the agents arrived around 10:00 a.m. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, agents were still on scene.

13abc reached out to several police agencies and have not yet heard back about what brought investigators to the area. We have a news crew on scene working to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.