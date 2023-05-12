Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Ohio BCI agents investigating area in Perrysburg Township

Ohio BCI agents and Perrysburg Township Police were investigating an area near a home on Oregon...
Ohio BCI agents and Perrysburg Township Police were investigating an area near a home on Oregon Road on May 12, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents spent hours investigating an area in Perrysburg Township Friday.

13abc crews saw BCI agents and Perrysburg Township Police near a home in the 29000 block of Oregon Road on Friday, not far from Owens Community College. Neighbors said the agents arrived around 10:00 a.m. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, agents were still on scene.

13abc reached out to several police agencies and have not yet heard back about what brought investigators to the area. We have a news crew on scene working to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault (Motorcycle Safety)
Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault (Motorcycle Safety)
5/12: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
5/12: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent