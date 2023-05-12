Person shot on Moore St.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been taken to the hospital with after a shooting Friday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. Toledo Police officers responded to the 900 block of Moore St. to find a person shot.
They were to taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
