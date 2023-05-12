Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Person shot on Moore St.

Person shot on Moore St.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been taken to the hospital with after a shooting Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Toledo Police officers responded to the 900 block of Moore St. to find a person shot.

They were to taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

Person shot on Moore St.
Person shot on Moore St.
May 12th Weather Forecast
May 12th Weather Forecast
Ella-Lynn Dudek with her friend Suzanne Cook Kaye, who is battling cancer.
Collection jug containing $7,000 stolen from fundraiser for cancer patient
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast