Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

