Veterans shine during Stars, Stripes and Smiles program

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Doctors at Phipps, Levin, Hebeka, and Associates opened their doors in Bowling Green for their annual Stars, Stripes, and Smiles program. On Friday, Veterans received free dental care from the office.

“We are gonna see as many Veterans as we possibly can, we’re giving away free dentistry, so they can get a free cleaning, a free extraction and they can get a free filing,” said Dr. Ryan Phipps.

Terry Hoepf was there with his 98-year-old father, Ray, who served during WWII in the South Pacific.

“He’s seen a few things in that time, he was at Tinian Saipan, Iwo Jima, a couple of other spots here an there. That’s really pretty generous of them, to have veterans come in and provide free dental care,” said Hoepf as his father settled into the dental chair.

U.S Navy veteran Randall Flick has been coming to the dental event for the last four years.

“It’s a great thing they do because otherwise I would have spent at lease four hundred dollars probably just for what I’m gonna get today,” Flick Said.

