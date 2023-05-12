Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

13abc Week in Review: May 12, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

5/12: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
5/12: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
13abc Week in Review: May 12, 2023
The purpose of the outreach sessions is to provide information about the Emergency Rental...
City of Toledo announces rental assistance outreach sessions
Authorities are looking for a missing Sylvania Township woman they believe to have been harmed...
BCI investigating disappearance of Sylvania Twp. woman