13abc Week in Review: May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
- MSP: Trooper shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Temperance
- MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman
- Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
- Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot
- Six arson fires in Toledo neighborhood cause concern for residents
- New charge filed in Toledo City Council bribery scheme
- Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
- Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
- Fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament receive sentences
- Frivolous 911 call turns into positive interaction with local deputies
- OSHP: Men indicted for using drones to smuggle drugs, contraband into Toledo prison
- Maumee magnet fisher finds guns in the river
- UAW workers at Clarios go on strike
- DeWine unveils reimagined Ohio campaign
- Local mom shares inspirational story of hearing loss in her family
