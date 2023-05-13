Birthday Club
5/13: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

AM showers, PM clearing; mostly dry Mother’s Day
Scattered showers this morning, though Mother's Day rain chances will be kept low. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
It’s pouring rain this morning in some places, and completely dry in others. Watch for more developing showers through the early afternoon hours as highs reach the mid-70s. Mother’s Day looks cool in the 60s and breezy from the northeast, with light scattered showers possible late. Sunshine abounds through much of next week, with highs bouncing around the 70s, before our next chance of rain arrives Friday.

