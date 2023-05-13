5/13: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

It’s pouring rain this morning in some places, and completely dry in others. Watch for more developing showers through the early afternoon hours as highs reach the mid-70s. Mother’s Day looks cool in the 60s and breezy from the northeast, with light scattered showers possible late. Sunshine abounds through much of next week, with highs bouncing around the 70s, before our next chance of rain arrives Friday.

