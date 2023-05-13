5/13: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: An evening shower or two possible, then mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler for Mother’s Day with highs in the mid-60s. A brief sprinkle is possible later in the day to the west. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies late with lows in the low 40s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer with highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A brief evening shower is possible Tuesday night, then more sunshine expected Wednesday. It’ll also be cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunny Thursday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers and storms will return on Friday with breezy conditions and highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and still breezy Saturday with highs around 70, along with a lingering shower or two.

