Alcohol believed to be factor in Hancock County accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident and says alcohol is suspected of being a factor.

The incident occurred on County Road 12 near County Road 54 in Union Township at 5:22 a.m.

According to the police report, the driver of the 1999 Ford truck lost control of the vehicle while driving Southbound on CR 12. The driver overcorrected their turn and was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The driver’s injuries are unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.