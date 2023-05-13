City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Public Utilities Department issued a water boil advisory that goes into effect Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. and lasts until Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to the water system, according to Toledo Water Distribution.

Toledo residents living in the area bounded by the following are subjected to the advisory:

N Summit St. from 116 St. 118 St.

116 St. from N. Summit St. to 3045 116 St (dead end of 116 St.)

According to the advisory, residents in the affected area are asked to flush all tap water lines by running cold water for at least three minutes. After flushing the faucets, residents should then boil the water for three minutes prior to use.

Upon the advisory expiration on Wednesday, residents can resume using normal tap water unless notified of an extension.

