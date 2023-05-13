Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile faces charges in connection to the murder of a Sylvania Township woman, police announced Saturday.

Investigators said they filed charges in Lucas County Juvenile Court for the homicide of Nicole Jones, 53. They didn’t release the suspect’s name but said the person is charged with aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

Sylvania Township Police said more charges are anticipated against other people.

Jones is the mother of a kidnapping suspect accused of taking an Ohio teen out of the country. Police said Friday that she was killed but didn’t say where they believe her body is.

U.S. Marshals said Monday authorities arrested Nicole Jones’ son, Jonathan Robert Jones, 33, in Mexico for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old Canton, Ohio girl and taking her out of the country. The arrest followed a days-long search for the suspect and the teen.

U.S. Marshals announced on May 6 they were looking for the two who they believed at the time to be near the U.S./Mexico border. Police in Arizona said last week the suspect and the teen were last seen in the U.S. in a vehicle that belonged to Nicole Jones.

Police told 13abc Thursday that Nicole Jones’ disappearance was connected to her son’s kidnapping case but did not say how. They did not identify Jonathan Robert Jones as a suspect in his mother’s death in Saturday’s statement.

13abc crews saw several police agencies searching the Jones’ home in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard for her on Wednesday but said they did not find the missing woman.

