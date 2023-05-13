Birthday Club
Lorain County parents charged in child abuse case involving 2-year-old twins

Garth Sullivan and Tara Diepenhorst
Garth Sullivan and Tara Diepenhorst(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County grand jury indicted two parents on Friday in a case of child abuse involving twins.

The jury indicted 35-year-old Garth Sullivan and 36-year-old Tara Diepenhorst with two counts of endangering children.

Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti said the indictment came after one of the 2-year-old twins was taken to Mercy Lorain Hospital on Jan. 17 when she fell off a couch.

Sullivan told officials he was changing a diaper and tried to stop the girl from falling when the injury occurred.

The girl was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where medical staff discovered a fractured femur.

Investigations by police revealed the twins both sustained previous injuries, which were already healing, that indicated signs of abuse.

Police also discovered that the injuries were not consistent with what both parents alleged.

Police arrested the two on May 12 while attending a scheduled visitation with Lorain County Children Services, and were given a bond of $10,000 each.

The two will be arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on May 18.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

