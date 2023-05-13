Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph (video)

Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bodycam video recently released to 19 News captures the conversation between an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a teen caught going over double the posted speed limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:24 p.m. on May 6 on SR-39 in Dover Township, according to OSHP officials.

The trooper pulled over the 16-year-old after catching him driving at a speed of 116 mph in a 55 mph zone and immediately instructed the driver to call his parents, who came to the scene to pick up the car.

“What are you thinking?” the trooper asked the teen, all caught on body-worn camera footage.

While the trooper issued a ticket for reckless operation, he didn’t complete the stop until reminding the teen of the dangers while being behind the wheel.

“I care about you,” the trooper, who told the visibly-emotional teen that he attended the same high school, said. “I don’t want to see anything happen to you; that’s the last thing I want to see, is something happen to you.”

The trooper continued, saying there are a number of things that could go wrong while behind the wheel, especially at high rates of speed where he said there is ‘zero reactionary gap’ in case something happens.

“You’re driving a 4,000-pound missile, essentially,” the trooper said. “It’s a big responsibility and you’re taking your life and everyone else on the road in your hands when you drive like that.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Michael Zacharias
NW Ohio Priest convicted of sex trafficking
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Structure fire in a residential building at the 8200 block of Erie Street in Sylvania, Ohio
Sylvania Fire Department responds to a house fire
Sunday marks the beginning of National Police Week. Both local and national organizations have...
National Police Week begins
National Police Week- Pipes and Drums Band
Pipes and drum bands to commemorate local law enforcement Sunday
Sunday marks the beginning of National Police Week. Both local and national organizations have...
National Police Week Begins
Tristan Westover, 29, faces multiple felony charges related to child sex crimes
Tiffin Police arrest man through internet crime investigation