Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph (video)

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bodycam video recently released to 19 News captures the conversation between an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a teen caught going over double the posted speed limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:24 p.m. on May 6 on SR-39 in Dover Township, according to OSHP officials.

The trooper pulled over the 16-year-old after catching him driving at a speed of 116 mph in a 55 mph zone and immediately instructed the driver to call his parents, who came to the scene to pick up the car.

“What are you thinking?” the trooper asked the teen, all caught on body-worn camera footage.

While the trooper issued a ticket for reckless operation, he didn’t complete the stop until reminding the teen of the dangers while being behind the wheel.

“I care about you,” the trooper, who told the visibly-emotional teen that he attended the same high school, said. “I don’t want to see anything happen to you; that’s the last thing I want to see, is something happen to you.”

The trooper continued, saying there are a number of things that could go wrong while behind the wheel, especially at high rates of speed where he said there is ‘zero reactionary gap’ in case something happens.

“You’re driving a 4,000-pound missile, essentially,” the trooper said. “It’s a big responsibility and you’re taking your life and everyone else on the road in your hands when you drive like that.”

