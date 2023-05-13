Pipes and drum bands to commemorate local law-enforcement Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To kick off National Police Week, bands will march in silence and deliver a commemorative performance to honor local law enforcement officers Sunday.

The march begins at 9 p.m. at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Headquarters, 545 N Huron St, and ends at The Safety Building at 525 N Erie St.

The Toledo Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band, along with the Lucas County Sheriff Pipes and Drums Band will perform Amazing Grace upon arriving at The Safety Building.

National Police Week begins Sunday, May 14, and extends through the following Saturday.

