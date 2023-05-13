Birthday Club
TPD: Unknown suspect stole a pet bulldog

By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Toledo Police records, the department is looking for information regarding an unknown suspect accused of felony theft near the 1500 block of Charmaine Drive.

According to Toledo Police, the suspect stole a pet bulldog from the victim and the whereabouts of the animal are unknown at this time.

The theft occurred Thursday at approximately 8:53 p.m.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

