TPD: Unknown suspect stole a pet bulldog

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to Toledo Police records, the department is looking for information regarding an unknown suspect accused of felony theft near the 1500 block of Charmaine Drive.

According to Toledo Police, the suspect stole a pet bulldog from the victim and the whereabouts of the animal are unknown at this time.

The theft occurred Thursday at approximately 8:53 p.m.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

