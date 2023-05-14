4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A good samaritan assisted four people aboard a boat that caught fire Sunday morning, according to Great Lakes United States Coast Guards.

Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the lake and officials received a report of a 25′ vessel on fire near Catawba Island.

All four passengers that were aboard the boat were uninjured and transported to Gem Beach, Ohio by coast guards.

