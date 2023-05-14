Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

5/14: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Mother’s Day sprinkles; sunny start to the week
Cooler and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on this Mother's Day, with sunnier and warmer days ahead. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mother’s Day will prove cooler in the mid-60s, and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles as northeast winds get a bit breezy off the lake. We’ll start the new week on the warmer and sunnier side in the mid-70s, edging a little higher Tuesday with another chance of a stray shower. Sunshine prevails until Friday, when more showers and storms are slated to roll in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Michael Zacharias
NW Ohio Priest convicted of sex trafficking
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

Latest News

Cooler and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on this Mother's Day, with sunnier and warmer...
5/14: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/13: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast