5/14: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Mother’s Day will prove cooler in the mid-60s, and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles as northeast winds get a bit breezy off the lake. We’ll start the new week on the warmer and sunnier side in the mid-70s, edging a little higher Tuesday with another chance of a stray shower. Sunshine prevails until Friday, when more showers and storms are slated to roll in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.