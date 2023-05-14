5/14: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A sprinkle possible, but it’ll be mainly dry and cloudy. As skies clear late, temps will drop into the mid-40s. MONDAY: Filtered sunshine with high clouds. It’ll also be warmer with highs in the mid-70s, but in the 60s near Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers possible, mainly south of US-6. EXTENDED: Bright, blue skies expected on Wednesday but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Warm Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and storms will return Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night and early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will have clearing skies and highs near 70. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

