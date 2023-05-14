Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

5/14: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Sunny, comfortable, and dry for much of this week! Storms return Friday.
5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: A sprinkle possible, but it’ll be mainly dry and cloudy. As skies clear late, temps will drop into the mid-40s. MONDAY: Filtered sunshine with high clouds. It’ll also be warmer with highs in the mid-70s, but in the 60s near Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers possible, mainly south of US-6. EXTENDED: Bright, blue skies expected on Wednesday but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Warm Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and storms will return Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night and early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will have clearing skies and highs near 70. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Michael Zacharias
NW Ohio Priest convicted of sex trafficking
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Cooler and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on this Mother's Day, with sunnier and warmer...
5/14: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
Cooler and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on this Mother's Day, with sunnier and warmer...
5/14: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast