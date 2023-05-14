Abandoned Toledo warehouse goes up in flames

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt when a large abandoned warehouse went up in flames Sunday in Toledo and sent dark black smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

Multiple 911 calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. for the fire in the area of Bancroft and Elm Street. Crews arrived to find multiple commercial buildings on fire, according to Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong. She said the main one-story building that was on fire spans almost an entire city block. The fire spread to neighboring buildings.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. Within 10-12 minutes, parts of the building started to collapse. More than two dozen firefighters were still on scene nearly two hours into the fire, Armstrong said.

Neighbors told crews the buildings have been abandoned for a while and are in poor shape. Firefighters approached with a defensive attack not long into their response. Armstrong said one of the buildings was designated as a “Code Red″ structure because of its poor condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lucas County leaders announced plans last year to demolish the abandoned warehouse, which was the building where 20-year-old Cindy Sumner’s body was found in 2009.

Smoke was visible for miles when a north Toledo warehouse went up in flames Sunday, May 14. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.