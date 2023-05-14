Fire engulfs home on Bronson Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD responded to a structure fire at a home on Bronson Avenue early Sunday morning,

According to TFRD, the fire started on the lower floor level of the structure before escalating to include the second floor and attic. The home is thought to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

A full inspection of the premises is still needed, however, it is likely the building will be torn down according to building inspection.

