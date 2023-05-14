Birthday Club
Fire in Perrysburg leaves 2 animals unaccounted for

Emergency services were dispatched to a structure fir at the 9500 block of Millcroft Road.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency services successfully extinguished a structure fire at the 9500 block of Millcroft Road Sunday afternoon, though two pet cats were left unaccounted for.

Northwood, Lake, Perrysburg and Rossford first responders were at the scene. Officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire and therefore no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

