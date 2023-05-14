Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

National Police Week begins

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday marks the beginning of National Police Week to honor, remember and offer support to law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers from around the world will converge in Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events that honor those who have served time in the industry.

Locally, members of various organizations have planned activities to honor local police.

Members of the Mid-Ohio Jeepers Organization are traveling throughout Ohio in participation with the Carry the Load ride. Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country and is making two stops Sunday in Toledo to pay respect to fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

Also, the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums Band, along with The Lucas County Sherriff Pipes and Drums Band plan to show their support with a special performance. For more information, click the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Michael Zacharias
NW Ohio Priest convicted of sex trafficking
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

National Police Week- Pipes and Drums Band
National Police Week- Pipes and Drums Band
Sunday marks the beginning of National Police Week. Both local and national organizations have...
National Police Week Begins
Tristan Westover, 29, faces multiple felony charges related to child sex crimes
Tiffin Police arrest man through internet crime investigation
Officers ended an internet investigation with the arrest of one man facing charges related to...
Tiffin Child Sex Arrest