National Police Week begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday marks the beginning of National Police Week to honor, remember and offer support to law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers from around the world will converge in Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events that honor those who have served time in the industry.

Locally, members of various organizations have planned activities to honor local police.

Members of the Mid-Ohio Jeepers Organization are traveling throughout Ohio in participation with the Carry the Load ride. Carry the Load supports military and first responder charities across the country and is making two stops Sunday in Toledo to pay respect to fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

Also, the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums Band, along with The Lucas County Sherriff Pipes and Drums Band plan to show their support with a special performance. For more information, click the link here.

