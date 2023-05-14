Birthday Club
Officials open investigation into serious injury crash

Witnesses reported to officials the BMW was overtaking the other vehicle and swerved into the lane occupied by the Subaru. This resulted in the Subaru overturning and the vehicle struck a driveway embankment, house, parked vehicle and a tree, ejecting the driver.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Marion troopers are investigating a crash that left one man seriously injured. Witnesses told officials the collision was the result of a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

The crash occurred on State Route 95 in Montogomery Township and preliminary evidence indicates a black BMW sports utility vehicle made contact with the Subaru involved in the accident, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) release.

Witnesses reported to officials the BMW was overtaking the other vehicle and swerved into the lane occupied by the Subaru. This resulted in the Subaru overturning and the vehicle struck a driveway embankment, house, parked vehicle and a tree, ejecting the driver.

The driver was taken to Marion General Hospital and eventually transported by CareFlight to Grant Medical Center in Colombus, Ohio to receive further treatment. His condition was not disclosed by OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation and those with information can contact OSHP at 740-383-2181.

