String of thefts target air-conditioning units

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents and business owners are feeling frustrated after a string of thefts have left them without their air conditioning units.

Kendra Cryan and her father own a family accounting business, Michael W. Cryan’s Accounting Firm, which is located just north of Alexis Road. Cryan told 13abc, she took a call from a friend last Wednesday, and discovered their AC unit had been uprooted from its spot in the back of the

“After we pay $500 deductible, the estimate given to us is about $3,500 for the air conditioner alone. That does not include the parts and labor, so we’re looking at about $4,700 after all is said and done,” said Cryan, “I feel a little violated and frustrated.”

The business isn’t the first to be hit. Several units have also been taken from the Trilby Garden Condominiums located next door.

Beth Sturt, who has lived there for 3 years, had hers stolen last April.

“I looked out my window and I noticed there was debris all over, pieces of parts from these air conditioners,” Sturt told 13abc.

So why are the thieves targeting air conditioning units?

Sturt believes they’re selling the iron wiring and parts that are inside the units.

“They can profit of us and we lose so much,” said Sturt, “We lose our sense of security, we lose sense of... you know... you can’t even have an air conditioner outside without someone helping themselves to it.”

Cryan told 13abc she hopes the thieves can have a heart and stop.

“Just stop doing that. It’s very frustrating when you work very hard and stop coming here and causing this pain and suffering for people that work really hard,” said Cryan.

