Sylvania Fire Department responds to a house fire

Structure fire in a residential building at the 8200 block of Erie Street in Sylvania, Ohio(.)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders rescued two family pets after a home in Sylvania caught fire in the early afternoon Sunday.

Firefighters received the structure fire call for a residential building at the 9500 block of Millcroft Road after a passerby spotted the incident.

According to the Sylvania Fire Department, a person attempted to enter the home to see if anyone was inside but was pushed out by smoke. Crews were not able to identify who the individual was.

Aside from the two pets firefighters retrieved, nobody was inside, however, it is an occupied structure.

