Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Tiffin Police arrest man through internet crime investigation

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department ended their week-long internet crime investigation Saturday with the arrest of one man facing five felony charges related to child sex crimes.

Tiffin police say that the investigation began due to a report filed by the mother of a 13-year-old female who had been contacted on social media by 29-year-old, Tristan Westover, from Vermillion, Ohio.

According to investigators, officers posed as a 13-year-old girl on the social media app Snapchat to speak to Westover. Officials say Westover agreed to travel to Tiffin for sex with the minor he thought he was conversing with online.

When Westover arrived, Tiffin and Fostoria Police Departments and the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office took him into custody.

Westover faces 3 charges for Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, one charge of Importuning, and one charge of Attempted Unlawful Sex with a Minor. Police say he could face more charges as the investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Michael Zacharias
NW Ohio Priest convicted of sex trafficking
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

Latest News

Officers ended an internet investigation with the arrest of one man facing charges related to...
Tiffin Child Sex Arrest
TFRD responded to a structure fire on Bronson Avenue early Sunday morning.
Bronson Fire 9 a.m.
TFRD responded to a structure fire on Bronson Avenue early Sunday morning.
Fire engulfs home on Bronson Avenue
TFRD responded to a structure fire at a home on Bronson Avenue early Sunday morning,
Bronson Fire