Tiffin Police arrest man through internet crime investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department ended their week-long internet crime investigation Saturday with the arrest of one man facing five felony charges related to child sex crimes.

Tiffin police say that the investigation began due to a report filed by the mother of a 13-year-old female who had been contacted on social media by 29-year-old, Tristan Westover, from Vermillion, Ohio.

According to investigators, officers posed as a 13-year-old girl on the social media app Snapchat to speak to Westover. Officials say Westover agreed to travel to Tiffin for sex with the minor he thought he was conversing with online.

When Westover arrived, Tiffin and Fostoria Police Departments and the Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office took him into custody.

Westover faces 3 charges for Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, one charge of Importuning, and one charge of Attempted Unlawful Sex with a Minor. Police say he could face more charges as the investigation continues.

