5/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After dodging a few sprinkles for Mother’s Day, we’ve brought the sun back out and warmed up to the 70s for Monday afternoon. Tomorrow may see a few more light showers edge into southern locales like Findlay, though highs will remain steady. More sun is expected for the midweek and Thursday, before showers return heading into Saturday -- our 6th weekend in a row with rain, if the trend holds.

