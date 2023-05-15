5/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Comfortable temps this week; sprinkles south Tuesday
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After dodging a few sprinkles for Mother’s Day, we’ve brought the sun back out and warmed up to the 70s for Monday afternoon. Tomorrow may see a few more light showers edge into southern locales like Findlay, though highs will remain steady. More sun is expected for the midweek and Thursday, before showers return heading into Saturday -- our 6th weekend in a row with rain, if the trend holds.
