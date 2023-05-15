Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces 2023 Summer Showcase

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services has announced this year’s Summer Showcase.

The 2023 Summer Showcase will take place on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joe E. Brown Park. If there is inclement weather that day, the event will be moved to May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The event promises to be informative and fun for the whole family, celebrating the community partnerships that make Toledo a thriving city,” said the City of Toledo.

According to the City, participants can expect a wide range of engaging and informative activities including:

  • Free bicycle helmets while they last, combined with proper fittings and bike and sports safety information
  • Education on heat and sun safety, as well as medication and gun lock boxes
  • Information on healthy hydration and eating, with free samples
  • Fun and mindful activities to promote mental health awareness
  • Useful information on neighborhood safety, de-escalation techniques, gun safety and digital device safety
  • Piggy banks and information on how to build a healthy financial future
  • Water Safety

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be at the event with a truck for touring, as well as many community partners who will be on hand to talk about their Summer in the 419 programs.

Also featured at the event will be raffle prizes, giveaways, food trucks and bounce houses.

They City says the Summer Showcase is also an excellent opportunity to learn about the resources available for kids during the summer months.

To register for the event, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

