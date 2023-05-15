Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township woman’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.
Perrysburg gears up to host a range of Memorial Day activities
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over