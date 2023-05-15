Jazz on the Terrace coming this June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jazz enthusiasts are in luck as they will have multiple live performances this summer to attend due to a newly-formed organization focused on celebrating the genre of music across diverse cultures and generations.

According to the Great Lakes Jazz Society, three jazz festivals are currently organized with the first of them happening this June.

Jazz on the Terrace will feature five separate acts throughout the day at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be reserved area tickets with tables and chairs and less-expensive general admission tickets and those who purchase general admission bring a lawn chair.

Tickets can be purchased at the link here and prices are as follows:

Reserved area - $35

General Admission Advanced - $25

General Admission Day of - $30

Children under 12 are free

A portion of proceeds from Jazz on the Terrace will fund the Great Lakes Jazz Society Scholarship. This scholarship is in partnership with Be Instrumental and will provide a Sylvania child(ren) with music lessons and instruments.

Lindsey Webster, 496 West, Lori Lefevre, Signal Quartet, and Jerome Clark and Friends are on the scheduled lineup provided by the Great Lakes Jazz Society.

Great Lakes Jazz Society also has organized Glass City JazzFest for August 12 and the Great Lakes Jazz Festival for September 9.

