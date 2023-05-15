Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Jazz on the Terrace coming this June

Jazz music is coming to Toledo this June with Jazz on the Terrace.
Jazz music is coming to Toledo this June with Jazz on the Terrace.(AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jazz enthusiasts are in luck as they will have multiple live performances this summer to attend due to a newly-formed organization focused on celebrating the genre of music across diverse cultures and generations.

According to the Great Lakes Jazz Society, three jazz festivals are currently organized with the first of them happening this June.

Jazz on the Terrace will feature five separate acts throughout the day at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be reserved area tickets with tables and chairs and less-expensive general admission tickets and those who purchase general admission bring a lawn chair.

Tickets can be purchased at the link here and prices are as follows:

  • Reserved area - $35
  • General Admission Advanced - $25
  • General Admission Day of - $30
  • Children under 12 are free

A portion of proceeds from Jazz on the Terrace will fund the Great Lakes Jazz Society Scholarship. This scholarship is in partnership with Be Instrumental and will provide a Sylvania child(ren) with music lessons and instruments.

Lindsey Webster, 496 West, Lori Lefevre, Signal Quartet, and Jerome Clark and Friends are on the scheduled lineup provided by the Great Lakes Jazz Society.

Great Lakes Jazz Society also has organized Glass City JazzFest for August 12 and the Great Lakes Jazz Festival for September 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township woman’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

13abc Special Report Let’s Talk: Life and Death Negotiation airs Thursday, May 18 on Action...
Let’s Talk: Life and Death Negotiations
TPD officers under investigation
TPD finds officers violated department policy during arrest
Police say Randy Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4th, 2022, near...
Toledo man sentenced in Independence Day murder
Joshua Whitaker
Michigan man sentenced in deadly crash on Alexis Road