Low-speed electric vehicle ordinances pave way for Moke

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An all-electric ride is turning heads along the lakeshore.

You may spot one and ask, “What the heck is that?”

“That” is a Moke.

“The Moke is a low-speed vehicle, meaning it is maxed out at 25 miles an hour,” explained Briana Adams, manager for Moke America Ohio, which just held its grand opening at 120 Buckeye Blvd, Port Clinton. Briana’s mother, Donene Simmons is the assistant manager.

“How this all started was my youngest daughter for her birthday wanted one, so her husband bought her a Moke,” added Simmons, who’s now in the electric vehicle business with her daughter. “They plug into your wall outlet, 110. They run for 40 miles on a full charge, and it usually takes about 8 hours to charge one”

Communities such as Port Clinton and Oregon, OH, are opening up roads to golf carts. A Moke is bigger, but still in the same category. With a base price of $27,500, it’s an alternative for those who want something different that doesn’t go too fast.

“Like, if you’re in a hurry to get somewhere, this is not it. I’m going to be honest,” said Adams. “They are meant for leisure vacation time.”

After decades of gas-powered Mokes in Europe, Adams and her mother are counting on these electric versions to catch on in Ohio. They’re also available for lease or rental, even if you’d like to drive one around for a few hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.