Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

May 15th Weather Forecast

Mostly sunny and dry week
Mostly sunny and dry week
Mostly sunny and dry week(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low to middle 70s. Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Rain is expected to stay just south of our area. Clouds will clear mid-week. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s with a sunny sky. More sunshine is likely on Thursday with a high near 70. Friday will be around 80 degrees. There is a chance of showers late Friday through Saturday. Sunday will bring a clearing sky. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
Tristan Westover, 29, faces multiple felony charges related to child sex crimes
Tiffin Police arrest man through internet crime investigation
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

5/14: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
5/14: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/14: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
5/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Cooler and mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on this Mother's Day, with sunnier and warmer...
5/14: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast