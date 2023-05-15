Michigan man sentenced in deadly crash on Alexis Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Michigan man was sentenced Monday in connection to a fatal crash on Alexis Road.

According to court documents, Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Mich. was sentenced to a minimum of 8 years and a maximum of 11 years in prison.

Whitaker was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges.

According to Toledo Police, on May 5, 2022, Whitaker was driving westbound on Alexis Road while William Gergich Jr., 31, of Holland, and a 27-year-old passenger were driving eastbound. Toledo Police state that Whitaker lost control of his vehicle and drove directly into the path of Gergich.

Both Gergich and Whitaker suffered from blunt-force trauma injuries and were transported to area hospitals, where Gergich later died of his injuries.

