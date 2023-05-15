National Police Week kicks off in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday marked the beginning of National Police Week, a time to honor those who protect and serve and remember the heroes lost in the line of duty.

Sunday night, the Toledo Firefighters Pipes and Drums band held a ceremony to commemorate the start of the week. The band marched in silence from Toledo Fire and Rescue headquarters to the Toledo Police Department Public Safety building on North Erie Street. The group then performed “Amazing Grace” in honor of the officers who have fallen.

“It’s a nice quiet way in respect to do that,” said Toledo Firefighters Pipes and Drums Drum Major Gerry Mazur.

In just the past three years, four officers in Northwest Ohio have lost their lives in the line of duty. They include Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Kin.

“You never want to forget anybody. You know, we’ve had a bad spell with officers being killed here, just like it is around the country and you just never want to forget them,” said Mazur.

Even though they serve different departments, Mazur told 13abc it’s important for first responders to stick together.

“We work side by side on the street, so it’s, you got to take care of each other. So if we have someone fallen or they have someone fallen, people need to come together and take care of each other for that reason,” said Mazur.

A Toledo Area Police Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, May 19th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Police Memorial Garden, behind Toledo Municipal Court. The community is invited to join the Toledo Police Department to pay tribute to officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their community. You can find more information here.

