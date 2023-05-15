Birthday Club
Neighbors voice frustration, stating the demolition of the Elm Street warehouse is past due

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An abandoned warehouse on Elm Street erupted in flames on Sunday afternoon. Toledo Fire and Rescue responded around 4 p.m.

Due to the size of the building, they extinguished the flames in a defensive stance.

This fire is far from the first incident to take place at the warehouse. Back in 2009, 20-year-old Cindy Sumner’s murdered body was found inside the warehouse.

Neighbors say since that happened the building has been a stain on the community that kids take advantage of.

“They all play in there a lot they don’t really know the true nature of how bad that building is and how there’s no structure in there. You kind of want to tell them, don’t go in there don’t do it but if their parents aren’t around to stop them, how can we,” says Ayanna, a neighbor.

Rich, the owner of Tow Time Towing, says members of his crew saw teens around the building before the fire.

“They were actually kids running out of the back, I told the cops, but they didn’t do anything about it,” says Rich.

He says he and his neighbors got lucky that the fire did not spread.

“It will burn the house down there and the building across the street and everything I got,” says Rich.

According to neighbors, they were told the building would be demolished on May 15th, but they have not seen action yet. They want to see the building gone considering as the years go by it grows more dangerous.

13abc reached out to the Lucas County Landbank, the entity responsible for the demolition, to find out the status of the project but has not heard back.

