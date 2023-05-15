Birthday Club
Perrysburg gears up to host a range of Memorial Day activities

Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.
Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, The City of Perrysburg is organizing multiple activities to honor and pay tribute to fallen service members.

According to City of Perrysburg officials, there will be a tribute to pay respect to U.S. Military personnel who have passed away, and it will be held at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery on Saturday. The Legionnaires of Perrysburg Post No.28 will place American flags on the graves of service members.

Furthermore, on May 27, the following Saturday, they will place the flags at Saint Rose Cemetery near Woodlands Park.

Additionally, a Memorial Day parade and service will be held in downtown Perrysburg Monday, May 29. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street and will conclude at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for a memorial service.

The parade will momentarily stop at Hood Park for the placing of a wreath at the monument for those killed in service.

Activities for kids, including inflatables, will be available in the Commodore Schoolyard from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The legion is seeking names of any honorably discharged Veteran who has passed since Memorial Day 2022 to be included in the reading of names after the parade. Names must be submitted by May 25 to Craig Gauger at gcgauger@hotmail.com or 419-350-4345.

