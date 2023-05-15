Birthday Club
Registration opens for youth summer programming

STRIVE has opened registration for the Brains and Body Summer Fitness Challenge.(PRNewswire)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students looking to spend summer vacation with a focus on their mental and physical health can register for a summer program at Woodward High School through a partnership with Toledo Public Schools and STRIVE Toledo Inc.

The Brains and Body Summer Fitness Challenge, available to students in first through eighth grade, will focus on a wide variety of topics to promote healthy habits among local youth, according to STRIVE Toledo Inc. The organization aims to encourage positive relationships between youth, police officers and educators.

STRIVE has planned various sports activities like soccer and football, as well as cognitive activities like chess and sign language. Individuals will be provided two meals daily and can participate in the planned activities Monday through Thursday.

The program runs from June 5 to July 7 and costs $100 per child. The cost is refundable after completion if the participant does not miss more than three days. Those interested can register at the link here or contact 419-322-8425 for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

