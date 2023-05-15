Birthday Club
Remains of local MIA Corporal to return home after more than 70 years

Corporal Clark E. Worline was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950 when he was serving...
Corporal Clark E. Worline was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950 when he was serving in Korea.(WHSV)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPONT, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than 70 years, the remains of a local Corporal are coming home and State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein is encouraging the public to participate in the Military Homecoming.

Rep. Klopfenstein’s office says U.S. Army Cpl. Clark E. Worline was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950 when he was serving in Korea. His remains were accounted for on Sept. 9, 2022. Worline was a member of C Company, 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion, 8th U.S. Army.

On the way to his final resting place, Worline’s remains will pass through Ottawa around 5 p.m. on May 16.

“Please give Cpl. Worline the homecoming he deserves by lining U.S. 224 from Putnam County’s west county line to Ottoville,” Klopfenstein said. “I thank him for making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. May we always remember and honor his service.”

Worline was born on May 19, 1930 to the late Clifford and Gwendolyn Worline.

Worline will be buried in his hometown of Dupont, Ohio.

