Rossford announces 2023 Stroll the Street with addition of DORA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Rossford has announced its 2023 Stroll the Street event and this year will include the addition of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.

The City says with DORA, you can purchase your liquid refreshment from your favorite downtown locations such as Moe’s Place, Danny’s Café and Billy V’s and sip and walk while enjoying Stroll the Street.

Stroll the Street takes place every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning May 23 and ending Aug. 29.

According to the City, each week, the Edward Ford Memorial Park will host live music, craft vendors, crafts and face painting for kids and paint along sessions for adults. There will also be 10 food trucks that will line the street as well as fresh produce available from local farmers.

Parking will be available in portions of the Rossford United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 270 Dixie Hwy., as well as the IPS Headquarters parking lot located at 146 Dixie Hwy.

The City says on May 30, downtown merchants will be joining Stroll the Street for the 125th Anniversary of Rossford celebration. The event will include:

A downtown trolley ride to all participating merchants for special sales, activities and a scavenger hunt for kids and adults

Photos you can view at the historical building

Circus performers from Birds Eye View Circus

Randy Krajewski’s Polish Band performing at Edward Ford Memorial Park

A pierogi sale at All Saints Church

There will also be Rossford 125th Anniversary t-shirts for sale.

According to the City, during Stroll the Street on June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15, classic car owners can cruise on over to the Rossford United Methodist Church for a Super Cruise with music provided by Crusin’ Zeake. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no cost to register your car and every registered driver will receive a $5 food coupon which will be good at any of the food trucks at the event. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of the registered car owners.

For more information, click here.

