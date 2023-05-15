Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island
Toledo Police
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake
Dartmouth College students Marisa Joseph, right, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington,...
Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability