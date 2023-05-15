Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced in Independence Day murder

Police say Randy Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4th, 2022, near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green St.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was sentenced Monday in relation to a fatal shooting on Independence Day.

According to court documents, Randy Spurlock pleaded guilty − withdrawing his previous plea of not guilty −to voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years and six months in prison.

According to Toledo Police, Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4, 2022, near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green St.

