Toledo man sentenced in Independence Day murder
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was sentenced Monday in relation to a fatal shooting on Independence Day.
According to court documents, Randy Spurlock pleaded guilty − withdrawing his previous plea of not guilty −to voluntary manslaughter.
He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years and six months in prison.
According to Toledo Police, Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4, 2022, near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green St.
