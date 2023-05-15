Toledo man sentenced in Independence Day murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was sentenced Monday in relation to a fatal shooting on Independence Day.

According to court documents, Randy Spurlock pleaded guilty − withdrawing his previous plea of not guilty −to voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years and six months in prison.

According to Toledo Police, Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4, 2022, near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green St.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.