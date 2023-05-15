Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Youth Advisory Board wraps up two-year term, new members to be inducted

New members of the Toledo Youth Advisory Board will be inducted and current members will...
New members of the Toledo Youth Advisory Board will be inducted and current members will partake in a graduation inside the One Government Center Wednesday.(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students serving on the City of Toledo Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board (YAB) are wrapping up their two-year terms Wednesday, with new members set to be inducted.

The graduation and induction begins at 5 p.m. in the County Commissioners Chambers at One Government Center.

The YAB consists of 12 to 18 students, ages 14 to 18, who can provide a youth perspective with the decision-making of the city park system, according to Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services. Throughout their term, board members have hosted different community events, such as the Annual Fall Festival and the Earth Day Park Clean Up.

Current members of the YAB also founded a subcommittee known as the Pride Alliance of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township woman’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

STRIVE has opened registration for the Brains and Body Summer Fitness Challenge.
Registration opens for youth summer programming
A 40-year-old Archbold man, Brandon Gordon, was arrested Friday, wanted for internet sex...
Bryan orchestra teacher arrested in Defiance, will be extradited to Georgia on internet sex charges
Court records say Hutchen was charged with improperly discharging a firearm and illegal...
Woman convicted of firing gun on Toledo elementary school property
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the...
GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections