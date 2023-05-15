Toledo Youth Advisory Board wraps up two-year term, new members to be inducted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students serving on the City of Toledo Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board (YAB) are wrapping up their two-year terms Wednesday, with new members set to be inducted.

The graduation and induction begins at 5 p.m. in the County Commissioners Chambers at One Government Center.

The YAB consists of 12 to 18 students, ages 14 to 18, who can provide a youth perspective with the decision-making of the city park system, according to Toledo’s Department of Parks and Youth Services. Throughout their term, board members have hosted different community events, such as the Annual Fall Festival and the Earth Day Park Clean Up.

Current members of the YAB also founded a subcommittee known as the Pride Alliance of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.