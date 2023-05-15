TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile female found shot on the 1900 block of Chase Street Monday morning.

The condition of the victim is unknown. Police on the scene said they believe the shooting took place elsewhere and the victim was driven to that address.

