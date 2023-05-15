Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning

TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning
TPD investigating shooting of girl in car early Monday morning(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile female found shot on the 1900 block of Chase Street Monday morning.

The condition of the victim is unknown. Police on the scene said they believe the shooting took place elsewhere and the victim was driven to that address.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township women’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested

Latest News

Toledo police issued a warrant for Hartford the day after the shooting.
Arrest Made in Monroe Street Shooting
Officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire.
- clipped version
House fire in Sylvania
House fire in Sylvania
Catawba Boat Fire
Catawba Boat Fire