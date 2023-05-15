Birthday Club
TPD: Man arrested in police chase of stolen vehicle, crash

Police say three people jumped out of the vehicle during the police chase. The car kept...
Police say three people jumped out of the vehicle during the police chase. The car kept coasting and hit a light pole.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after police say he ran away from a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase and crashed.

According to Toledo Police records, 28-year-old Roland Angelo Scott II is facing an obstructing official business charge. The criminal complaint says he obstructed officers from performing their duties by fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Scott pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

TPD records say officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic infraction at Ketcham and Brigham. The driver failed to stop and continued westbound on Ketcham to northbound Doyle where police say three people inside the vehicle jumped out while it was still moving. The vehicle coasted into a light pole at Doyle and Woodward. The police report said investigators are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle.

Police later determined the vehicle was stolen from the Save-a-lot on Manhattan in Toledo. Police did not specify whether Scott or any of the other occupants in the car at the time of the police chase were identified as suspects in the theft.

Toledo Police say Ronald Angelo Scott II is facing an obstructing official business charge...
Toledo Police say Ronald Angelo Scott II is facing an obstructing official business charge after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase and crashed on May 12, 2023.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

