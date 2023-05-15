TPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for whoever shot a 22-year-old man at the Weiler Homes over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police records, when crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of Sisson Drive Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m., they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported by life squad to receive medical treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Officials reported several bullet holes were found in the windows of the apartment, as well as shell casings both inside and outside. At the time shots were fired, two adults and one child were inside the residence.

Toledo Police have not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

