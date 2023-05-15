Birthday Club
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested

Toledo Police
Toledo Police
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested the man they believe shot a teenager in the back through the seat of a car the teen was in last weekend, court records show.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road on Sunday, May 7 around 1:30 a.m. according to earlier police records. Investigators accuse Michael Hartford, 20, of using a handgun to shoot a 17-year-old in the back through the back of the front passenger seat.

The bullet is still lodged inside the teenager, police said in court filings.

Toledo police issued a warrant for Hartford the day after the shooting. They arrested him on Saturday afternoon on a felonious assault charge, according to jail records. He’s set to appear in court Monday.

Michael Hartford
Michael Hartford

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

