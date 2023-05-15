Two suspects arrested for aggravated robbery, leading police on chase in victim’s car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects are in custody after police say they allegedly robbed someone and led police on a chase in the victim’s vehicle.

The Toledo Police Department says on May 13 around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Glendale for reports of a victim being robbed at knife point by three suspects. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

TPD says officers began following leads on the location of the stolen vehicle and found it at Westland Garden Apartments. A pursuit then began and officers chased the vehicle out of the city where Lucas County Sheriff Deputies assisted and eventually took over.

According to TPD, once the pursuit ended, two of the suspects, Maverick Morley, 23, and Lauren Wright, 26, were arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Wright was first taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained from jumping out of the vehicle, which was impounded for evidence.

The third suspect is currently unknown.

Morley and Wright appeared in court on May 15. According to court records, Judge Khoury set bond for both at $100,000 at no percent. They are also not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Morley and Wright will appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 22 at 9 a.m.

