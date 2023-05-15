Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Two suspects arrested for aggravated robbery, leading police on chase in victim’s car

Officers responded to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Glendale for reports of a victim being...
Officers responded to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Glendale for reports of a victim being robbed at knife point by three suspects.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects are in custody after police say they allegedly robbed someone and led police on a chase in the victim’s vehicle.

The Toledo Police Department says on May 13 around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Glendale for reports of a victim being robbed at knife point by three suspects. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

TPD says officers began following leads on the location of the stolen vehicle and found it at Westland Garden Apartments. A pursuit then began and officers chased the vehicle out of the city where Lucas County Sheriff Deputies assisted and eventually took over.

According to TPD, once the pursuit ended, two of the suspects, Maverick Morley, 23, and Lauren Wright, 26, were arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Wright was first taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained from jumping out of the vehicle, which was impounded for evidence.

The third suspect is currently unknown.

Morley and Wright appeared in court on May 15. According to court records, Judge Khoury set bond for both at $100,000 at no percent. They are also not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Morley and Wright will appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 22 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township woman’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting at the Weiler Homes.
TPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at Weiler Homes
Police say three people jumped out of the vehicle during the police chase. The car kept...
TPD: Man arrested in police chase of stolen vehicle, crash
Ethan becomes a cowboy
Ethan becomes a cowboy
Orchard Book Club gets involves with Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Project
Orchard Book Club gets involves with Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Project