Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of contamination to...
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory for some residents
On May 13, the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in juvenile court in the...
Juvenile charged in Sylvania Township woman’s murder
Business owners and residents are feeling frustrated after a string of AC unit thefts
String of thefts target air-conditioning units
Michael Hartford
TPD: Teen shot in back while riding in car, suspect arrested
4 people were rescued from a boat fire near Catawba Island Sunday morning.
4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

Latest News

STRIVE has opened registration for the Brains and Body Summer Fitness Challenge.
Registration opens for youth summer programming
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her boss
A 40-year-old Archbold man, Brandon Gordon, was arrested Friday, wanted for internet sex...
Bryan orchestra teacher arrested in Defiance, will be extradited to Georgia on internet sex charges